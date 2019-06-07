The Fairyland Flash improved to 2-0 in the Chattanooga Area Swim League's Red Division after a 461-300 victory at Red Bank on Thursday. The Flash are now 2-0 and are scheduled to swim at Chattanooga Golf and Country Club on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Catoosa Great White Sharks fell to 0-2 in the CASL's top Blue Division with a 479.5-321.5 loss at division leader Signal Mountain on Thursday. The Sharks will host Ooltewah on Monday.
Individual scoring for Thursday's meets had not been provided as of press time.