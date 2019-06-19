After a short-handed Fairyland team was soundly beaten by Chattanooga Golf and Country Club in their initial Chattanooga Area Swim League Red Division meeting earlier this season, the Flash came into a rare Tuesday meet against the Wavemakers looking to make amends.
And that's exactly what happened.
In a nip-and-tuck battle that came down to the final race, Fairyland avenged its lone loss with a thrilling 405-402 victory. It was the closest margin of victory in any CASL meet this season and temporarily put the Flash back on top of the division standings at 4-1.
Harrison Barnes, Sammy Jackson and Ellie Taliaferro all had 19 points to lead the way. Adelaide Bonds picked up 18, while Will Jackson and Teddy Wingfield scored 17 apiece. Frances Bohner added 16, followed by Madeline Bond with 14, Wilder Wingfield with 13, Ari Bond with 12, Ben Bevill, Will Ozburn and Evelyn Stein with 11 each and Drew Bond, Jane Eiselstein, Bella McBryar and Bo Ozburn with 10.
Fairyland will head to Cleveland next Thursday to face the Aqua Tigers.