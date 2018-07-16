SWIMMING: Fairyland Club seventh, Catoosa eighth in 2018 CASL City Meet

Four teams in the Chattanooga Area Swim League’s upper-tier Blue Division distanced themselves from the rest of the field during the 2018 CASL City Meet this past weekend at the Arlene Crye Municipal Pool in Fort Oglethorpe.
But it was the least likely of the four that ultimately left everyone else in its wake.
Dalton, just 3-5 in the regular season and fourth in the five-team Blue Division, built up an 80-point lead on Blue Division regular season champion Ooltewah after the first day of competition on Friday and the Dolphins would not be caught on Saturday as they powered their way to the title.
Dalton’s 2,201 points were plenty to fend off Ooltewah’s Tidal Waves, who finished second with 1,954.5 points in the 13-team event. Longtime CASL powerhouse and defending City Meet champion Signal Mountain was third with 1,929 points, followed by Blue Division runners-up Stuart Heights at 1,907.5.
Chattanooga Golf and Country Club, the Red Division runners-up, were a distant fifth (1,179.5). Cleveland (776) placed sixth, followed by Fairyland Club (631), Red Division champion Catoosa (480), Ridgeside (447), the Waterdogs (394), White Division champion Red Bank (352.5), Cumberland (232) and Big Ridge (223).
Blue Division member Calhoun did not compete in the City Meet as they were in Tift County for the GRPA B/C State Meet. Several swimmers from Catoosa’s Great White Sharks also missed the City Meet after qualifying for and competing at state.
Ellie Taliaferro of Fairyland Club had a huge weekend in the pool. Her 97 points were the most of any girl in the 13-14 year-old age group and she ended the City Meet with four new meet records.
On Friday, she swam the 100-yard individual medley in 58.52 to set a new meet record and she broke three more records in Saturday’s finals, winning the 50-yard butterfly (25.51), the 50-yard freestyle (23.91) and the 50-yard backstroke (28.29). She broke her own record in the butterfly and freestyle finals.
Another Flash swimmer, Bella McBryar, also won the girls 8-and-under 25-yard freestyle final in a time of 16.28. McBryar had the second-most points (85) among girls in her age group at the meet.
For Catoosa, Allie O’Donnell had 33 points to tie for second among swimmers in the girls’ 6-and-under division. That included a first-place finish in the 25-yard backstroke finals on Saturday (27.64).