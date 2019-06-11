The Fairyland Flash suffered its first defeat in Chattanooga Area Swim League action on Monday with a 481-280 loss to Chattanooga Golf and Country Club.
With the loss, the Flash fall into a first-place tie with the Wavemakers in the Red Division standings at 2-1.
Harrison Barnes was the high-scorer for Fairyland with 19 points. Will Jackson and Frances Bohner had 18 points each, while Bo Ozburn finished with 17. Sammy Jackson added 16 points in the loss, followed by Ellie Taliaferro with 15. Ben Bevill scored 11 points, while Bella McBryar and Vika Wardell each had 10.
In Blue Division action in Fort Oglethorpe, the Catoosa Great White Sharks couldn't stem the tide from visiting Ooltewah as the Tidal Waves picked up a 492-302 victory. The Sharks fell to 0-3 with a loss.
Reece Gallagher paced Catoosa with 19 points. Emma Pulliam and Lisa Afonshina had 17 points apiece. Helen Webb and Will Riddell each added 13, while Mariana Easley, Colson Chappelear, Isaac Berry, Keeley Mountjoy and Henry Webb all finished with 10.
Fairyland will not compete again until Monday when they host the Calhoun Blue Barracudas, while Catoosa will head south to Dalton to face the Dolphins on Thursday.