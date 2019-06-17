Eight different swimmers piled up 17 points apiece and the Fairyland Flash made it a three-way tie for first place in the Chattanooga Area Swim League's Red Division with a 395-319 home victory over Calhoun on Monday night.
The Flash improved to 3-1 with the win, while the Blue Barracudas fell to 3-1 with their initial loss of the season. Chattanooga Golf and Country Club also currently stands at 3-1 on the year.
Lizzie Wilson, Frances Bohner, Wilder Wingfield, Harrison Barnes, Ellie Taliaferro, Hank Wingfield, Charles Barnes and Will Jackson paced the scoring for the Flash. Sammy Jackson had 16 points, followed by Alden Mazo with 15 and Evelyn Stein with 14.
Bo Ozburn and Catherine Carr had 12 points each. Ben Bevill added 11, while Teddy Wingfield and Kent Wingfield both scored 10.
Fairyland will look to avenge their lone loss on Tuesday as they host CGCC at 5:30 p.m. at the Fairyland Club on Lookout Mountain.
The Catoosa Great White Sharks were in action at home on Monday against the Green Giants of Signal Mountain in Blue Division action, but scores had not been provided as of press time.
Catoosa will travel to Stuart Heights next Monday, June 24 for another Blue Division matchup.