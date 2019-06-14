The Catoosa Great White Sharks put up another tremendous fight on Thursday night, but could not overcome the Dalton Dolphins, who got past the Sharks, 433-361, in a Chattanooga Area Swim League Blue Division meet in the Carpet Capital.
It was first victory of the season for Dalton (1-2), while Catoosa fell to 0-4 overall.
Emma Pulliam and Keeley Mountjoy led Catoosa with 19 points each. Colson Chappelear finished with 17, while Allie O'Donnell and Isaac Berry had 14 points each. Reece Gallagher and Lulu Parkhill both picked up 13 points. Isaac Yates had 12 and Helen Webb added 11, while Tallulah Tweed, Will Riddell and Joel Motter all had 10.
The Sharks will be back in action on Monday at home against Signal Mountain, starting at 6 p.m. at the Fort Oglethorpe City Pool.