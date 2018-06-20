Midway through their dual meet season, the Catoosa Great White Sharks have found life in the Chattanooga Area Swim League's Red Division to their liking.
Catoosa, who was promoted to the Red Division of the CASL after their White Division championship last summer, currently sits alone in first place in the Red Division with a 4-0 record.
Their latest victory came on Monday night as they polished off a season sweep of the Big Ridge Raiders, 488.5-279.5, at the Arlene Crye Pool in Fort Oglethorpe.
Emma Pullam, Carson Cloud, Lisa Afonshina, Helen Webb, Lexi Easley and Reece Gallagher all scored 19 points for the Great White Sharks. Allie O'Donnell and Morgyn Easley each had 17 points, while Henry Webb finished with 16.
Chipper Grayson and Kirill Lebed both contributed 15 points. Marianna Easley, Camden Cloud and Yaric Lebed all had 14 points, while Easton O'Donnell, Keeley Mountjoy and Julia Striker all had 13 points.
Emma Bradford (12), Lance Marshall (11), Colson Chappelear (11), Daniel Patouga (10), Saulye Nichols (10) and Cooper Chappelear (10) also finished in double figures for Catoosa.
The Great White Sharks lead the pack in the Red Division thanks to the Fairyland Flash, who avenged a loss earlier this month by nipping previously-unbeaten Chattanooga Golf and Country Club's Wavemakers, 402.5-401.5 Tuesday night atop Lookout Mountain.
Fairyland (2-2), who lost to Country Club 466-322 in the first meeting of the year, got 19 points from Ellie Taliferro, Ben Bevill and Ethan Bevill in the rematch, while Bo Ozburn and Frances Bohner had 18 points each.
Bella McBryar (17) and Grant McBryar (16.5) also turned in big points for the Flash. Will Jackson, Nate Jackson, Mary Blythe Ozburn and Wilder Wingfield had 14 points apiece, while Carley Braman and Andrew Horne added 13 each.
Harrison Barnes (12), Louisa Bohner (10) and Sammy Jackson (10) rounded out the double-figure scores for the home team.
Catoosa will make the drive up Lookout Mountain on Monday to face off with Fairyland in their second meeting of the season.