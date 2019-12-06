Catoosa County's combined high school swim team competed on Thursday in Dalton in a three-team meet that also included Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences and host Dalton.
Area swimmers won four events on the girls' side.
Julia Striker was first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.79) and in the 500 freestyle (5:48.46). Emma Bradford was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.02), while Bradford and Striker teamed up with Emma Connelly and Abigail Dodd to win the 200 medley relay (2:10.32).
That same quartet finished as runner-up in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.88). Connelly finished second in the 100 freestyle (1:03.68). Bradford (27.74) and Connelly (28.68) took fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the 50 freestyle. Dodd was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.37) and Ilaria Cappellazzo was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:26.51).
In the boys' events, the team of Chipper Grayson, Timmy Jones, Zachary Scheeler and Lance Marshall finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.41), while they also finished third in the 200 medley relay (2:13.12).
Marshall added second-place finishes in the 100 butterfly (1:02.33) and in the 100 backstroke (1:04.76). Grayson was fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:02.96) and in the 50 freestyle (26.78), while Jones placed fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:03.56).
The swim team will not return to action until after the first of the year when they are scheduled to join Notre Dame for a tri-meet at Baylor on Jan. 9. The team will then head to Calhoun for an invitational meet that weekend.