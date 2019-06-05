Steadman, Southern named Tennis Players of the Year for Walker County

For many years now, LaFayette High School has established itself as a winner in tennis and that trend continued during the 2019 season.
Both the Ramblers and Lady Ramblers advanced to the Class 4A state tournament. The Ramblers went as the Region 6-AAAA runners-up and ended the season with a 12-4 overall record, while the Lady Ramblers earned a bid as the region’s No. 4 seed and finished their season at 10-6.
Part of that was due to the talents of senior Aubrey Steadman and junior Isaiah Southern, this year’s Walker County Players of the Year.
Steadman was a steadying force for the LaFayette girls as the anchor of the squad’s No. 1 doubles team. She was 28-18 in her career and 26-14 as a varsity player.
“This season was probably my best season,” she explained. “I went 12-4 and I’m pretty proud of what I accomplished.”
A four-year letter-winner, Steadman played with an attacking style at the net that allowed her to both set up her partner for easy shots and allowed her to put the ball away herself with an aggressive, authoritative style. She teamed with several different doubles partners along the way this past spring, but seemed to have the most chemistry with sophomore LaTyah Barber as the two played in the No. 1 spot for the bulk of the year.
But no matter who she teamed up with, Steadman she said she went into every single match with the same mindset, play aggressively.
“In my mind, I just have to get to the ball on my own,” she said. “You need to see the ball, attack the ball and hit it from whatever angle you can.”
“It was kind of difficult to be switched around with different people, but I enjoyed the experience,” she added. “If I wouldn’t have tried (playing doubles with different people), I wouldn’t have found the one that worked best with me.”
Steadman will be attending Georgia Southern University this fall to study biology and to perhaps play club tennis. She added that she is leaving LaFayette believing that she made an impact on the program.
“I feel like I left a mark because of the people that I played with,” she continued. “Like I said, I moved around a lot, but that allowed me to have an impact on everybody that I played with.”
While Steadman was making noise in doubles, Southern flourished in his new role this season.
After playing both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles and No. 2 singles in past seasons, Southern was in the spotlight this past spring as he had top billing in the No. 1 singles position for the Orange-and-Black.
However, if he was nervous about it, it didn’t show as Southern displayed an all-around game that led to a very impressive 13-2 individual record.
“It was a huge jump going from No. 1 and No. 2 doubles up to No. 2 singles and then all the way to No. 1 singles,” he said. “I just had to go out there knowing I could win and knowing what I had do in order to pull the matches out.”
Southern can usually be found on the courts working on his game nearly year-round. That work ethic allowed him to go unbeaten in 6-AAAA play this season. Even in the state tournament, during LaFayette’s opening match against traditional powerhouse Marist, Southern won his first set, 7-5, and was up 1-0 in the second set when Marist clinched the match and play was stopped.
“It was a really good year and I’m just hoping for an even better one next year,” he added. “It was a blessing to be able to play as well as I did. I’m just thankful for everyone that I had behind me.”
With a deep-rooted love of the game, Southern takes coaching to heart and works on his techniques in the off-season to help him improve even more. With his talents and his ability to attack the angles, retiring LaFayette head coach Clint Harrison believes Southern has the tools necessary to earn a college tennis scholarship.
And for that to happen, Southern says he just has to keep fine-tuning his game.
“To be even better next year, I just have to keep working hard,” he explained. “I already work tirelessly. I’m out here working 24-7. I’m just going to work on cutting down on my errors and that should hopefully help me out a lot.”
The rising senior also said he plans to step up even more as a leader for what he feels will be an experienced LaFayette team with tons of potential in 2020.
“I know what these guys can do and we all work well together,” he said. “I’m just going to try to do my best for them so they have an example.”