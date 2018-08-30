The high school website Score Atlanta has released its newest state softball and volleyball rankings and several area teams are listed in the top 10 of their respective classifications.
Gordon Lee is the top-ranked softball team in Class 1A public. The Lady Trojans are sporting a 6-0 record going into today's home game with Christian Heritage. Trion is ranked No. 2 and will host Gordon Lee next Thursday. Mt. Zion-Carroll, whom Gordon Lee beat 4-1 on Tuesday, dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the polls.
Heritage, also undefeated on the season at 8-0 going into Thursday's game at Gilmer, is the only team from Region 6 listed in the Class 4A poll. The Generals are ranked fourth while Marist is tabbed as the top-ranked team in the state.
Two teams from Region 6 are in the top three of the Class 3A poll. Calhoun is ranked No. 2 and Sonoraville is No. 3 just behind No. 1-ranked Lovett.
Several teams are ranked in volleyball, especially in Class 4A where four teams from Region 6 are in the top 10 this week. LaFayette is the highest-ranked squad at No. 5, followed by Heritage at No. 6, Northwest Whitfield at No. 7 and Southeast Whitfield at No. 10.
In Class 3A, Pace Academy sits in the top spot, while Calhoun is ranked third. Sonoraville sits eighth and LFO checks into the poll this week at No. 10.
Six area schools make up the current Class 1A/2A Public School top 10, headed by defending Class 2A state champion Coosa at No. 1. Pepperell is fourth, followed by Armuchee at No. 6, Chattooga at No. 7 and Model at No. 8.
The most interesting placing is Gordon Lee at No. 10, despite the Lady Trojans already owning straight-sets wins over four ranked teams this year, including Heritage, LFO, Model and Armuchee. Gordon Lee's only two losses this season were three-set thrillers against Heritage and LaFayette.