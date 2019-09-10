State qualification on the minds of Ringgold cross country runners

After five years of helping out the Ringgold High cross country program as an assistant coach, Travis Head has taken over as the new head coach as Joel Svoboda stepped down in the offseason.
“It’s definitely different than being an assistant, of course,” Head chuckled. “But we have a fine group of kids. They have really made it easy.”
The Tigers opened the season last Monday with a dual meet against Northwest Whitfield at Edwards Park in Dalton and Head said he was encouraged by what he saw.
“For such a hilly course, our times actually looked pretty good,” he explained. “We’ve been concentrating a lot so far on speed work and hill work and I really think that paid off (at Edwards Park). We’ve saw better times from this group than we have in past years from some of the groups we’ve taken down there.”
Ringgold’s senior class will be made up of six male runners, including some veterans who have been running for the Tigers for quite a while.
“We’ve got a good group of seniors this year,” Head said. “Some of them have been with the program for four years now and they are extremely dedicated to it. We’re expecting a lot from that group as a whole.”
Ringgold be counting on team captains Dylan Simpson-Rister and Joseph Santiago, along with Dau Dau, who was the Tigers’ fastest runner a year ago. Dau placed seventh against a tough field in the 2018 Region 6-AAA meet with an 18:52 and just missed an individual berth at state. The rest of the senior class features Caleb George, Alex Greynolds and Eldin Garibovic.
The remainder of the boys’ roster includes juniors Brandon Morris, Hason Velic and Harris Velic, sophomores Blake Davidson and Maddux Maynor and a large freshmen group featuring Ajack Dau, Kale Davis, Logan Dobins, Gage Keener, Andy Lay, Ryan Martin, Ayden Rowland and Jacob Sparks, who are all pushing for varsity spots.
Ringgold has had low numbers on the girls’ side for the past few years, but Head believes he has cornerstones for the future in freshmen Baylee Robenolt, Raegan Pitts, Riley Poe and Elli Grace Roy. Those four currently make up the entire Lady Tigers’ roster and Head said he is still searching for some more athletes to round out the team.
“We’re still small (in terms of numbers) on the girls’ side, but we’re hoping to build off that,” the coach added. “Coming up from the middle school, they have to add that extra mile to what they had been running, but they’ve been running the whole summer and they’re off to a pretty good start on the season.”
While Head and new assistant coach Amber Smith are hopeful that they can find a few more runners to fill out a full team roster for the girls, they are excited about the potential of the Ringgold boys’ team this season.
“The goal (for the boys) is to finish high enough in the region to qualify for state meet for the first time in years,” he added. “We’ve definitely got seven boys that have the potential to get there.”