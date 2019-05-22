The Gordon Lee Trojans gave up a run in the top of the first inning on Wednesday, but responded with nine straight runs and claimed the GHSA Class 1A Public School state baseball championship with a 9-3 Game 3 win over Schley County at historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah.
It was the second straight state title for the Trojans and their fourth in program history. Gordon Lee won the Class 1A state title in 1979 and 1984. The championship also avenged a loss to Schley County in the 2017 state finals in Rome.
Gordon Lee put up four runs in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on three more in the second. Two more in the third would provide extra insurance.
The Wildcats would score their final two runs in the top of the seventh.
Check back later for more details on the game.