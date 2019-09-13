The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 4A state poll by ScoreAtlanta, got a one-hit shutout from Nicky Yancy in an 8-0 home win over Gilmer on Thursday.
Yancy pitched five innings and struck out four batters, while adding an RBI at the plate.
LaFayette finished with 14 hits as a team. Carlee Corbin was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Summer Burkett also had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Marquila Howell had two hits and scored twice, while Haven Yancy was 2-for-3 with a double.
LaFayette (11-6, 8-1), will play Tuesday night at Ridgeland in a region contest. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.