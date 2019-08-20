The LaFayette Lady Ramblers bounced back nicely from Monday night's loss at Ringgold as they shut out Gilmer on the road, 10-0, in a Region 6-AAAA contest in Ellijay on Tuesday.
Railee Lynn delivered a two-run double as part of a three-run first inning. Haynie Gilstrap had a sacrifice fly in the top of the third and LaFayette would score six runs in the fourth inning on six hits and a walk. Carlee Corbin had a two-run double in the inning, while Nicky Yancy, Sam Adkins and Gilstrap would all deliver RBI-singles. Summer Burkett plated a run with a groundout.
Adkins, Marquila Howell and Madi Ashley all had two hits apiece, while one of Ashley's hits was a double. Madison Pettigrew also had a single for the Lady Ramblers.
Yancy picked up the victory as she allowed just four hits in five innings with five strikeouts. She also led the way on offense with three hits and three runs scored.
LaFayette (5-3, 3-0) will look to stay unbeaten in region play when they play host to Ridgeland Thursday night at 5:55 p.m.