The Ridgeland Lady Panthers locked themselves into the No. 4 seed for the Region 6-AAAA playoffs on Tuesday night, thanks to a 4-0 victory on the road at Pickens.
Maddie Williams was the star of the night for Ridgeland. The senior pitcher gave up just one hit and struck out seven batters in seven scoreless innings of work to pick up the win.
Ciera Foster and Kiera Foster each had two hits, while Ciera also picked up two RBIs on a single in the fourth inning. Laine Hicks drove in an insurance run in the top of the seventh, while Ridgeland's other run came on a Pickens error in the top of the first.
Ridgeland (15-11, 6-6) will face the region's No. 5 seed in the first round of the playoffs next week. Their opponent was unknown as of press time.