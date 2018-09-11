One of the most anticipated local regular-season high school softball tournaments of the season will take place at Chattanooga's Warner Park this weekend as Gordon Lee hosts the annual SCORE International Invitational.
This year's tournament features 17 teams, eight of which are currently ranked by Score Atlanta in the top 10 of their respective classifications.
Gordon Lee will enter the tournament as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A Public. Their tournament schedule includes battles with Wesleyan, the current top-ranked Class 1A private school team, and Tattnall Square Academy, who sits in the No. 2 spot in the rankings behind Wesleyan.
The Lady Trojans will also take on Social Circle and Lamar County during the weekend.
LFO will face Lamar County and Cass on Friday, before matchups against St. Pius X and Tattnall Square on Saturday.
Ringgold will open against Class 4A No. 4-ranked Marist on Friday before squaring off with St. Pius on Friday night. They will take on Christian Heritage Saturday morning before wrapping up the tournament against Carrollton. Carrollton is ranked No. 7 in Class 5A.
The other local school to compete will be Heritage. The Generals will enter the tournament ranked No. 5 in Class 4A. Heritage will play just two games in the tournament, late Friday night against North Murray and early Saturday morning against Carrollton.
Other schools scheduled to appear include Sonoraville (No. 2, Class 3A), Calhoun (No. 6, Class 3A) and Dalton.
Games will be played at 5, 6:45 and 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Play will resume on Saturday at 10 a.m., 12 noon, 2 and 4 p.m.