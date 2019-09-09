Olivia Raymer hit a solo homerun to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and the North Murray Lady Mountaineers stunned visiting LaFayette, 4-3, in a non-region game in Chatsworth on Monday.
North Murray held a 1-0 lead after the first inning and maintained it up until the top of the sixth when Railee Lynn ripped an RBI-double to score Madison Pettigrew with the game-tying run.
The Lady Mountaineers would regain the lead a half-inning later with a pair of runs, but the Lady Ramblers would tie things up in the top of the seventh as Haynie Gilstrap scored first on Marquila Howell's two-run, inside-the-park homer.
However, Raymer would have the last say for her team as she launched the homerun on a 3-1 pitch.
Nicky Yancy threw the first five innings for LaFayette. She allowed just one earned run on eight hits and finished with two strikeouts. Pettigrew took the loss as she entered the game in the sixth inning. She allowed three runs, though only one was earned, on three hits. She walked one and struck out one.
Madi Ashley also had a double for LaFayette (9-6), who will jump back into region play on Tuesday at Pickens. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.