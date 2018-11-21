SOFTBALL: UT-Martin getting natural leader in Lowe

There were plenty of leaders for the Heritage Generals this past fall as the softball program won its first-ever state championship.
And one of the team's best and most important leaders spent her year behind the plate.
Senior catcher Mallory Lowe was a key cog in the Generals' machine, both offensively and defensively, and on Friday, Nov. 16, Lowe officially signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Tennessee-Martin, where she had been committed for some time.
"I've been waiting for this day since my sophomore year," said Lowe, who has been playing softball since the age of three. "Hopefully I can bring a lot to their program. I'm expecting get out there my freshman year because I'm going down there as a utility player with the potential of starting. I played catcher (at Heritage), but I was recruited as a utility player."
Heritage head coach Tanner Moore said Lowe's shoes would be nearly impossible to fill.
"She's such a great leader and we're going to miss her," Moore said. "She's been our catcher for four years and we've had four years of her ability and leadership. She knows how to take control of a pitching staff and that's something you're not going to be able to just replace. But I'm so excited for her to get to go on to UT-Martin. She deserves to play (NCAA) Division I softball."
Lowe hit .301 as a senior with seven doubles, one homerun and 19 RBIs to earn All-Region (6-AAAA) honorable mention honors.
Moore said Lowe's big-game prowess came into play all season, but never more so than during the Elite Eight in Columbus.
"Her abilities and leadership really showed in the state tournament for us," he added. "She was really the catalyst and got us kick-started in the state tournament, especially the Saturday of the state championship game. I'm just so proud for her and everything that she's accomplished so far."
Lowe, a down-home, small-town girl if there ever was one, said Martin, Tenn. was the perfect fit because it reminded her of her own home town.
"When I went over there, I just knew it," she explained. "It's small like Ringgold. On one side of the softball field there's a cornfield and there's a Hampton Inn on the other. It just feels like home and the whole team just seems really close."
Lowe plans to study orthodontics.