It's been a whirlwind of emotions for Haley Stahl in the last 24 hours.
One night after throwing a no-hitter in a 3-0 home win over North Murray, the sophomore pitcher worked nine scoreless innings Tuesday night against unbeaten Sonoraville.
Unfortunately, Sonoraville picture Kristen Davis would match her nine scoreless innings and raise her one more as the still-unbeaten Lady Phoenix used three runs in the top of the 10th to beat LFO, 3-0, at Chip Liner Field.
Sonoraville (8-0, 6-0) threatened to score in the top of the eighth inning after Davis doubled off the wall in right. Left fielder Shelby Houts caught a flyball for out one and then made an absolutely perfect throw to third base to gun down Davis, who was trying to tag up on the play.
An error allowed the inning to continue and the Lady Phoenix would eventually put runners on the corners with two outs. But Stahl pulled the string on Gracie Fitzwater, using two consecutive change-ups to end the inning with a huge swinging strikeout.
Stahl would not be as fortunate in the top of the 10th.
With Haley Williams starting the inning at second base on the international tiebreaker, she was moved to third on a bunt and came home as Davis reached base on an error. Stahl got a flyball for out two, but Shayna Dutton launched a two-run homer to give the Lady Phoenix the extra breathing room.
The Lady Warriors were unable to answer in the bottom of the inning as a flyball, a strikeout and a groundout to third would bring about the end of the game.
LFO managed just four hits, including one each by Stahl, Jessica Coates, Taylor Phillips and Keelie Mauk. Stahl was saddled with the tough-luck loss.
The Lady Warriors (3-3, 2-3) will be back at home on Thursday to face Calhoun.