The Ringgold Lady Tigers had just one bad inning against No. 10-ranked Haralson County on Tuesday and unfortunately for the Blue-and-White, it was enough to cost them the game.
Ringgold gave up four runs in the bottom of the third inning and never made up the deficit as they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Lady Rebels in Tallapoosa to finish with a split in the season series.
Ringgold (6-9, 6-7) led 1-0 after scoring a run on an error in the top of the first inning, but Haralson County (14-4, 9-3) would use an error, a wild pitch, a single and a bunt single to bring in the tying run before a three-run home run by Emmie Maria gave the home team lead for good.
The Lady Tigers would get a solo home run from Jade Gainer in the top of the fourth and another solo shot from Baileigh Pitts in the top of the seventh would cut the lead down to one, but that would be as close as Ringgold would get.
Addy Broome was the only Lady Tiger with multiple hits as she finished 2-for-3 on the night. Ringgold outhit Haralson County, 6-5, and both teams made their share of mistakes in the field. The Lady Rebels finished with four errors, while the Lady Tigers committed three.
Taylor Layne took the loss in the circle. She lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits with two walks. Kaylee Phillips surrendered just two hits in 3.1 scoreless innings of relief.
Ringgold will briefly step out of region to play a game at Northwest Whitfield on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.