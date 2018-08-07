If the first inning of Ridgeland's softball opener on Monday is any indication of the rest of the team's season, Lady Panther fans could be in for a treat.
Ridgeland turned a very rare triple play in the top of the first inning to escape a jam and the Black-and-White continued to ride its defense to a 2-0 home victory over Dade County in a non-region clash.
The triple play came after an outfield catch. A runner was doubled up at second base before another runner was thrown out trying to get back to the bag at third.
The Lady Panthers (1-0) then took the lead in the bottom of the inning as freshman Maggie Dickson led off with a single, stole second and scored on a hit by senior Katie Davis.
Ridgeland tacked on an insurance run in the sixth as Grayson James doubled and moved to third on a Laine Hicks' bunt. Vanessa Hart then laced a grounder in the hole toward left field that bounced off the third baseman's glove, allowing James to scamper home.
Junior Hailey Carroll went 6.1 innings to get the victory, while freshman Bryanna Goldsmith got the final two outs to record the save.
The two teams will meet again this Saturday in Trenton with first pitch set for 12 noon.