The Ringgold Lady Tigers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a half-inning of play on Thursday, but were unable to maintain the lead as Sonoraville scored twice in the bottom of the first and added a run in the fifth to score a 3-1 victory and relegate the Lady Tigers to the No. 3 seed for the Class 3A state tournament.
Ringgold's run came on an RBI by Jade Gainer, who finished the day 2-for-3. Amber Gainer and Baileigh Pitts had the only other two hits for Ringgold on the night. Kaylee Phillips gave up three earned runs on six hits in six innings of work. She struck out one batter and did not issue a walk.
The Lady Tigers (15-16) will open the Class 3A state playoffs next week on the road at the No. 2 seed from Region 7. Their opponent was unknown as of press time.
Calhoun went on to win the 6-AAA title.