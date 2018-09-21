The annual LFO Invitational softball tournament will be held at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
The first session of games will feature Northwest Whitfield versus Ringgold, Rockmart versus Calhoun and LFO versus Dade County. At 6:30, Ringgold will take on Rockmart, Dade County will square off with North Murray and Heritage will do battle with Calhoun.
Play will start up again at 10 a.m. on Saturday with North Murray facing LaFayette, Coahulla Creek taking on Rockmart, Heritage playing against Sonoraville and Murray County facing Kell.
The noon slate of games features Calhoun versus LaFayette, Coahulla Creek versus Heritage, Ringgold versus Dade County and Northwest Whitfield versus Murray County. Play will conclude with four games at 2, including Calhoun versus Northwest Whitfield, Rockmart versus Sonoraville, Murray County versus Dade County and LFO versus Kell.