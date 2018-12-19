Shelby Adkins (LaFayette) The senior first baseman was a big reason why the Lady Ramblers advanced to Columbus for the Elite Eight as she hit .391 with seven doubles, one triple, three homeruns and 27 RBIs.
Bailey Christol (Heritage) The sophomore second baseman was a catalyst for the Generals’ state championship run as she batted .418 with eight doubles, one triple and 23 RBIs. She also scored the state title-winning run.
Ciera Foster (Ridgeland) The junior outfielder was a first-team All-Region selection as she hit .372 with one double, four triples, one homerun and scored 17 runs for the Lady Panthers.
Kiera Foster (Ridgeland) The junior outfielder was first-team All-Region and second team All-State as she hit .462 with three doubles, two triples and scored 29 runs for the Black-and-Silver.
Amber Gainer (Ringgold) The sophomore outfielder batted .350 to go with three doubles, one triple, four homeruns, and 27 runs scored. She was also a first-team All-Region pick in 6-AAA.
Carmen Gayler (Heritage) The sophomore designated player earned All-Region first team honors by batting .446 with 12 doubles and a pair of triples to go with 20 RBIs on the season.
Laine Hicks (Ridgeland) The slick-fielding senior third baseman batted .396 with 11 doubles and 20 runs scored to earn first team All-Region 6-AAAA honors.
Marquila Howell (LaFayette) The junior outfielder had a breakout year by hitting .456 with one double and three triples. She also scored a team-high 30 runs for the Elite Eight participants.
Riley Kokinda (Heritage) The freshman outfielder made second team All-Region and All-State in her rookie year as she batted an even .400 with seven doubles, three triples and 25 RBIs, including the state championship-winning RBI.
Macie Pearson (Gordon Lee) The junior third baseman hit a robust .380 with two doubles, 16 RBIs, 20 runs scored and 12 stolen bases to earn second team All-State honors for A Public School state champions.
Taylor Phillips (LFO) Shorter University is the next stop for the senior first team All-Region shortstop after she hit .358 this past season with six doubles, two triples, one homer and 25 RBIs.
Baileigh Pitts (Ringgold) The freshman catcher/third baseman enjoyed a big rookie year as she hit .405 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven homeruns and 36 RBIs to earn first team All-Region status.
Katie Proctor (Heritage) The senior first baseman was All-Region first team and All-State second team as she hit .412 with six doubles, one triple and three homeruns. She also finished with 26 RBIs.
Anna Rolfe (LFO) The sophomore third baseman led the Lady Warriors with a solid .408 batting average to go with seven doubles, one homerun and 18 runs batted in, picking up second team honors in 6-AAA.
Ashton Stalling (LaFayette) The senior pitcher was first team All-Region and second team All-State after going 12-4 with a 1.77 ERA in 99 innings, while also batting .320 with nine doubles, one triple, two homers and 27 RBIs.
Addison Sturdivant (Gordon Lee) The sophomore outfielder earned second team All-State honors as a utility player after batting .347 with 10 RBIs, 17 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.
Regan Thompson (Gordon Lee) The junior outfielder hit .330 with five doubles, 17 RBIs, 25 runs scored and 13 stolen bases for the state champions to garner second team All-State honors in Class A Public.
Cordasia Watkins (Ridgeland) The freshman infielder had made second team All-Region in 6-AAAA by hitting .411 with 10 doubles, three homeruns and 27 RBIs in her rookie season with the Lady Panthers.
THE 2018 CATOOSA-WALKER SOFTBALL SECOND TEAM
Sam Adkins (LaFayette)
Maddy Adkins (LFO)
Kirbie Bradley (Gordon Lee)
Katie Davis (Ridgeland)
Maggie Dickson (Ridgeland)
Bryanna Goldsmith (Ridgeland)
Grayson James (Ridgeland)
Taylor Layne (Ringgold)
Mallory Lowe (Heritage)
Jenna Morgan (Ridgeland)
Riley Nayadley (Ringgold)
Madison Pettigrew (LaFayette)
Kaylee Phillips (Ringgold)
Haley Stahl (LFO)
Maddie Williams (Ridgeland)
Megan Wilson (LaFayette)
Zoe Wright (Heritage)
Nicky Yancy (LaFayette)
The Catoosa-Walker Dream Teams are selected by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances throughout the season. Text by Scott Herpst.