The Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Softball Classic, the oldest of the Stump on Sports All-Star Series, will see its 21st version take place this Tuesday night (June 19) as the annual doubleheader will begin at 6 p.m. at Chattanooga's Frost Stadium.
Team Tennessee will be coached by Tim Couch from Silverdale Baptist Academy, who guided the Lady Seahawks to their first ever TSSAA state championship last month. Opposing him will be Gordon Lee head coach Dana Mull, who will guide the Team Georgia. Mull led the Lady Trojans to their third consecutive GHSA state title this past October. It was Mull's eighth state championship at Gordon Lee since taking over the program in 2003.
More than 40 recent graduates (Class of 2018) representing 26 high schools in the southeast Tennessee and northwest Georgia area are scheduled to participate in the event.
The majority of those players will go on to play softball at the college level. Among the colleges and universities that these athletes will play for and attend in the fall include Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Toledo, East Tennessee State, Duke, Tennessee Tech, Kennesaw State, Stetson, Berry, Shorter, Chattanooga, North Georgia, Lee, Lipscomb, Covenant, Chattanooga State, Cleveland State and more.
A total of 13 southeast Tennessee high schools have players scheduled to participate, including some from Silverdale Baptist, Meigs County and Baylor. All three schools won state titles during Spring Fling in Murfreesboro in May.
Also listed on the roster are players from East Ridge, Marion County, East Hamilton, Ooltewah, Lookout Valley, GPS, Soddy-Daisy, Lookout Valley, Whitwell and Red Bank.
Players from Georgia state championship teams Gordon Lee and Calhoun will provide some of the opposition. The northwest Georgia all-stars will be also represented by 13 different prep programs, which will also include Heritage, Ringgold, Northwest Whitfield, Ridgeland, Trion, LFO, Dalton, Armuchee, Sonoraville, Dade County and Pepperell.
Tickets are $8 each for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12.
Team Tennessee (scheduled to appear)
Cheyenne Lindsey (Baylor)
Kamrie Rich (Baylor)
Kati Kennedy (East Ridge)
Sabrina Thompson (East Ridge)
Breanna Vinson (Marion County)
Sydni Rogers (East Hamilton)
Miracle Gorman (East Hamilton)
Ashley Rogers (Meigs County)
Aubrey Reed (Meigs County)
Kaili Phillips (Silverdale Baptist)
Kayla Boseman (Ooltewah)
Mabry Carpenter (Ooltewah)
Miranda Young (Walker Valley)
Shelby Watters (GPS)
Haley Smith (GPS)
Peri Prestwood (Soddy-Daisy)
Katie Dinger (Lookout Valley)
Camryn Haag (Whitwell)
Hannah Wood (Red Bank)
Kelsey Peden (Red Bank)
Destiny Painter (Red Bank)
Head Coach: Tim Couch (Silverdale Baptist)
Team Georgia (scheduled to appear)
Madi Morris (Heritage)
Faith Alexander (Gordon Lee)
Canaan Burnett (Gordon Lee)
Gracey Kruse (Gordon Lee)
Adelia Carver (Calhoun)
Kaylee Womack (Ringgold)
Bailey Farrow (Ringgold)
Kayleigh Fitzgerald (Northwest Whitfield)
Haley Sandridge (Ridgeland)
Katie Carruth (Ridgeland)
Shayla Youngblood (Trion)
Kourtney Morrison (LFO)
Karson Bradford (LFO)
Keli Ledwell (Dalton)
Erin Carney (Armuchee)
Harleigh Chastain (Sonoraville)
Sydney Poston (Dade County)
Kailey Burrell (Dade County)
Madison Schauer (Dade County)
Anna Cowan (Pepperell)
Head Coach: Dana Mull (Gordon Lee)