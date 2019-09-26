The Heritage Generals and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers have already played two memorable games against each other in the 2019 season.
They will play at least two more next week.
With the top-seed in the Region 6-AAAA playoffs at stake, second-ranked Heritage tied up the game in the top of the seventh inning and pushed home two runs in the top of the 10th to claim a 4-2 victory over sixth-ranked LaFayette in south Walker County on Thursday.
With the win, Heritage (19-6), earned the overall No. 1 seed with a 12-0 region record. They will host No. 2-seeded LaFayette (15-8, 10-2) in a best-of-three series for the region championship next week. A doubleheader will be played at Heritage at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Game 3, if needed, will also be played at Heritage on Wednesday at 5:55.
The Generals won the first meeting of the season, 1-0, at Heritage in eight innings.
Thursday’s game was scoreless going into the bottom of the fourth inning when Marquila Howell led off with a triple for LaFayette and two hit batters would load the bases. Heritage starter Rachel Gibson would get the next two batters out, but LaFayette starter Nicky Yancy would help herself with a clutch two-run single to stake her team to the 2-0 lead.
Heritage would get one run back in the top of the sixth as Gibson delivered a two-out, RBI-single to score Riley Kokinda and the game would eventually go to the seventh with LaFayette clinging to a 2-1 lead.
Lexi Duckett was hit by a pitch to start the top of the seventh, but she was forced out at second on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Bailey Christol. Christol would steal second moments later before coming in to score the game-tying run on a Zoe Wright RBI-double to left. However, Yancy would bear down to get the next two batters out and the game would go to extras after Gibson retired the Lady Ramblers in order in the bottom of the inning.
LaFayette would escape a first-and-second, one-out jam with a double play in the top of the eighth and the game would eventually go to the top of the 10th inning with Wright beginning the frame on second base as part of the international tiebreaker.
Kokinda would follow with a single and Wright would race home on an RBI-double by Carmen Gayler. A flyball out would follow, but Kokinda scored moments later on a Bailey Davis groundout to put Heritage up by two.
Haynie Gilstrap would start the bottom of the 10th inning on second base and Summer Burkett's single would put runners on the corners for the Lady Ramblers. But Gibson would punch out the next two batters before inducing a final flyout to rightfield to seal the regular season title.
Gibson allowed just three hits and one walk in the complete-game victory. She finished with 17 strikeouts on the night. Yancy threw 10 gutsy innings, allowing 12 hits, but just three earned runs. She struck out five and did not walk a batter.
Gayler went 4-for-5, while Wright, Kokinda and Madeline Stone each had two hits for Heritage.
Regardless of the outcome of next week's best-of-three championship series, both teams are already assured of hosting first-round playoff series in the Class 4A state tournament.
The rest of the region tournament gets underway Saturday as Ridgeland will host Southeast Whitfield in a play-in game. The winner of that game will then face third-seeded Northwest Whitfield on Monday afternoon. Also on Monday, Gilmer and Pickens will do battle in another playoff game.
The winner of Monday's games will face off in a one-game playoff on Thursday. The winner of Thursday’s game will be the No. 3 seed from the region for the state tournament, while the loser will be relegated to the No. 4 seed.