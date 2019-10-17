It's become a tradition at Gordon Lee and it's one that continued on Wednesday as the Lady Trojans punched yet another ticket to Columbus by blowing past visiting Telfair County in two straight games.
Top-ranked Gordon Lee (29-1) will open the Class 1A Public School Elite Eight at 12 noon on Thursday against a familiar face as they will put their current 12-game winning streak on the line against longtime region rival and second-ranked Trion.
Gordon Lee 9, Telfair County 0
Emma Langston pitched five innings and struck out 10 batters while allowing just one hit in the run-rule victory. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs.
Macie Pearson was also 2-for-3 with an RBI. Maddie Clark had two RBIs, as did Kirbie Bradley who recorded hers with a two-run first-inning homer, her second of the season. Addison Sturdivant and Allie Farrow also drove in one run each.
Gordon Lee 11, Telfair County 0
Emma Minghini was the benefactor of all the run support in Game 2. She also pitched five innings, allowing one hit and striking out nine. She helped herself with two hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs.
Anna Logan went 2-for-3, scored three times and drove in three runs on a double in the second inning. Langston went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Regan Thompson was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Clark finished 2-for-2, while Bradley and Farrow each chipped in with one RBI.