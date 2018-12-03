SOFTBALL: Taylor Phillips ready to shine at Shorter

By the time Taylor Phillips was getting ready to start kindergarten, she already had a vision for her future.
Some 12 to 13 years of hard work and dedication later, Phillips saw that dream realized on Friday when she signed a letter of intent to play softball for Shorter University in Rome.
“It feels really good now that this day is finally here because I’ve been looking forward to this since I was little,” she explained. “(Playing in college) is what I’ve wanted to do since I starting playing when I was five (years old).”
Phillips hit .358 with one homerun for LFO this past season. She led the Lady Warriors in hits (34) and tied for team lead in triples (2), while she also led the team in RBIs (25). The senior shortstop was named to the Region 6-AAA first team.
As a junior, she batted .426 with 14 doubles, two triples, five homers, 43 RBIs and 37 runs scored for the Region 6-AAA runners-up, who went on to make the second round of the Class AAA state tournament. Those numbers followed up a sophomore campaign where she hit .439 with six homers and 28 RBIs.
“They’re getting a really good person,” LFO head coach Tony Ellis said of the honor roll student. “She’s a good kid and really the type of player everyone wants to coach. She can play a lot of places, at the corners, at shortstop, in the outfield and she could probably even catch because she’s a good enough athlete. Shorter is getting a good, all-around player and person.”
Phillips said the offer came about after she attended a camp in the fall.
“It was toward the end (of the season),” she said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do and I didn’t know if I had run out of time, but I really liked the camp and the coaches. The coaches were one of the best parts (of the camp) and it’s a Christian college, so I think that really help. I’m just going to bring a good attitude and try and help the team in any way that I can.”
“She’s been very solid for us,” Ellis added. “She’s been one of our team leaders in hitting all four years. She hits for average and hits for power and she’s just a quality player. She’ll be hard to replace and we’re going to miss her.”
Phillips is considering education as a major.