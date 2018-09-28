SOFTBALL: Taylor Phillips commits to Shorter

When Taylor Phillips was a kid growing up, she played softball at Rome's Alto Park on the same field where the Shorter Lady Hawks play ball today.
It's the same field where Phillips will be playing games in the future as LFO's senior shortstop recently announced that she had committed to playing for the Lady Hawks.
"I've always really liked Shorter and I played on that field growing up in select tournaments," she explained. "I went to a camp there and I really like the coach. I really like the way that staff coaches the girls, so the coach and I started to email each other and I went for a visit. I really liked it and ended up taking their offer.
"I actually know a few of their players already and I've grown up with some of them, so that makes me feel really comfortable going in."
Phillips is hitting .354 with one home run so far this season. She leads the Lady Warriors in hits (28) and triples (2), while she is tied for the team lead in RBIs (18).
As a junior, she batted .426 with 14 doubles, two triples, five homers, 43 RBIs and 37 runs scored for the Region 6-AAA runners-up, who went on to make the second round of the Class 3A state tournament. Those numbers followed up a sophomore campaign where she hit .439 with six homers and 28 RBIs.
"It's a good school and she's a good Christian kid, so it's a good fit for her in that aspect," head coach Tony Ellis said. "But I also think it's a good level of ball that she can compete in and have a chance to play right away."