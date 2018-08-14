Ashton Stalling pitched five strong innings on Tuesday and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers moved to 3-2 overall after beating Southeast Whitfield, 9-1, for their first Region 6-AAAA win of the season.
Stalling allowed just one earned run on three hits in the five-inning run-rule victory, finishing with six strikeouts.
Marquila Howell was 3-for-3 and scored three times, while Madi Ashley was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Shelby Adkins and Madison Pettigrew each went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
LaFayette will look to go 2-0 in region play when they travel to Jasper on Thursday to face Pickens. The Lady Ramblers will head to Dalton on Friday and Saturday for the Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park.