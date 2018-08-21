The LFO Lady Warriors finally made their home debut on Monday night and sophomore pitcher Haley Stahl was more than ready.
Stahl fired a no-hitter with two walks and two strikeouts as the Lady Warriors evened their Region 6-AAA record at 2-2 with a 3-0 victory.
Taylor Phillips belted a two-run homerun and Morgan Ritchey added a hit and an RBI in the victory. Auna Rolfe had two hits for the Red-and-White, while Jessica Coates and Shelby Houts also had one hit apiece.
LFO (3-2 overall) will be back at Chip Liner Field on Tuesday to face Sonoraville in another region contest.