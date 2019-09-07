Saturday was a successful day for the LFO Lady Warriors, who won a pair of games at the Carrollton Slam Tournament.
LFO 4, Heard County 2
In a game that was called after six innings due to the time limit, the Lady Warriors scored three times in the bottom of the third inning to erase a 2-1 deficit.
Julie Shore, Shelby Houts and Keelie Mauk all had one single each for the Lady Warriors, while Mauk, Houts and Haley Stahl all picked up RBIs. Stahl pitched all six innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
LFO 9, South Paulding 0
Stahl hurled a five-inning perfect game as she finished with five strikeouts in the victory. Offensively, Taylor Bono had a double and two RBIs. Shore had a hit, scored twice and drove in two. Maddy Adkins was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Houts collected one RBI.
LFO (8-6) will look to even up its Region 6-AAA record at 3-3 on Tuesday when they make the short drive to Ringgold for a 6 p.m. contest.