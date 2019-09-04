The LFO Lady Warriors welcomed Murray County to Chip Liner Field on Tuesday night for Region 6-AAA contest and it quickly turned in to the Haley Stahl show.
The junior not only fired a three-hit shutout in the circle, but also belted two homeruns and collected five RBIs in LFO’s 6-0 victory.
The Bryan College commit hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning and launched a three-run bomb in the second inning after back-to-back one-out walks.
Stahl also had a hand in LFO’s final run of the night, which came in the fourth inning. Keelie Mauk reached base on an error and took second on a Stahl single. Mauk then moved to third on a groundout by Julie Shore and raced home on a wild pitch.
Stahl finished 3-for-4 at the plate, while Shore was 2-for-3. Stahl also had five strikeouts and did not allow a walk to get the shutout victory.
LFO (6-5, 2-2) will travel to Calhoun on Thursday for 5:30 p.m. region game against the top-ranked Lady Jackets.