The LFO Lady Warriors gave up three runs in the bottom of the first inning and a solo run in the bottom of the third as they dropped a 4-1 decision to North Murray in a Region 6-AAA contest Tuesday night in Chatsworth.
Taylor Phillips was the only Lady Warrior with multiple hits as she finished 2-for-4. She also drove in LFO's only run in the top of the fifth inning. Lyndsey Teague, Haley Stahl and Jennifer Coates also had singles for the Lady Warriors.
Stahl took the loss. She gave up eight hits in six innings in the circle, walking one and striking out five. Only two of the four runs she allowed were earned as LFO hurt itself with two errors on the night.
LFO (4-8, 3-8) will be back at Chip Liner Field on Thursday to take on Adairsville at 5:30 p.m. in another 6-AAA game.