Just like the dugout chant suggested, it was lucky seven for Heritage and the Generals made it fly.
Heritage put up seven runs in the top of the third inning, thanks to a pair of homeruns, and the Navy-and-Red stayed unbeaten in Region 6-AAAA play by handing the Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins their first loss of the season on Tuesday night, 10-3, in Tunnel Hill.
Northwest (10-1, 2-1) pushed home two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Heritage pitcher Rachel Gibson fought through some uncharacteristic wildness as she hit one batter and walked four more, two with the bases loaded.
However, she would settle down significantly the rest of the way. The junior allowed just one more run in the game and scattered six hits. The four free passes she gave up in the second inning were her only walks of the night and she finished with 11 strikeouts.
The big inning begin with a one-out single by Savannah Wilson and a double by Bailey Christol before Zoe Wright was hit with a pitch to load the bases. Following a pitching change, Riley Kokinda delivered an RBI-single and Christol would later score on an error.
That brought the hot-hitting Carmen Gayler to the plate, who promptly launched a three-run homer to centerfield. Then, after Bailey Davis was hit with a pitch, Gibson got her two runs back by blasting a homerun of her own to make it 7-2.
Wright would score on an error in the top of the fourth and the Generals would add two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh on back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Wilson and Christol.
Gayler went 3-for-3 and also added a double, while Christol had two doubles on the night. Sarah Haynes was 2-for-4 and Gibson also drew a pair of walks to reach base three times.
Heritage (8-3, 4-0) will be back at home on Thursday to take on Gilmer in another region game at 5:55 p.m.