SOFTBALL: Senior-heavy Generals eyeing return trip to Columbus

The 2017 season was a bit of a roller coaster for the Heritage Generals.
The team said goodbye to longtime head coach Jason Carter in the offseason, but welcomed back one-time assistant Tanner Moore to take the over the program. They finished up 9-5 in Region 6-AAAA play, but caught fire in the region tournament in Dalton where they went 4-0 by a combined score of 45-11 to win the No. 1 seed for the state playoffs.
However, following a first-round sweep of Cedartown, the Navy-and-Red bowed out one round short of Columbus with a pair of heartbreaking 5-4 losses to Madison County.
Heritage said goodbye to three seniors - Ashley Faulkenberry, Taelyn Bates and All-State first teamer and Catoosa County Player of the Year Madi Morris - this offseason, but the 2018 Generals will also be without All-Region first teamer Kaylie Frogge, a junior, who will have to miss the season after shoulder surgery.
“Madi is a big loss because she had an unbelievable year for us last year,” Moore said. “And it hurts to lose Ashley and Taelyn for what they were able to do for us, especially in the circle, to help out. We also hurt for Kaylie because she’s a super competitive person and she knows that if she’s out here, she’s going to want to play. She’s going to take the year off to fully rehab and, hopefully, she’ll be ready to go next year.”
On the positive side, however, the Generals still have plenty of talent waiting in reserve. That includes seven players who were named to All-State, All-Region or Catoosa-Walker County Dream Teams last year.
“Most everybody else is coming back,” Moore added. “Everybody has a little experience now, whether it’s been in summer ball or school ball, and we’re really excited about that.”
The majority of that experience comes with the six-member strong senior class, who are looking to once again lead the Generals to the state playoffs.
In the infield, veteran first baseman Katie Proctor is one of the team’s top power hitters (.400 average, 6 HR, 43 RBIs in 2017). The All-Region and Dream Team first teamer has become even more of a leader this season. At shortstop, All-Region first team and Dream Team second teamer Ansley Bice (.344, 45 runs, 15 stolen bases) brings speed on the bases and great glovework on defense.
Reagan Armour has been a big-time utility player for Heritage her entire career and was an All-Region first team and Dream Team second team pick last year at catcher. Armour (.340, 5 HR, 34 RBIs) will most likely slide to the third base spot this season. With Armour moving to the hot corner, the catching duties will once again fall to Mallory Lowe (.490 in 21 games), who is finally 100 percent healthy after dealing with injuries on and off for the past two seasons. Lowe, a Tennessee-Martin pledge, was a second team selection in 6-AAAA and a Dream Team first team pick.
The rest of the senior class includes outfielder Sarah Dye and outfielder/pitcher Cassie Davis. Dye (.310) was a Dream Team honorable mention pick and is the hardest worker on the team, according to Moore. Dye, normally a right-handed batter, is making the transition to becoming a left-handed slap hitter to take advantage of her speed. Meanwhile, Davis took a year off from softball, but decided to come back for her senior season. She will be a valuable player on the basepaths and will help eat up some innings in the circle.
In the sophomore class, Rachel Gibson came into last year with big expectations and worked hard to live up to them. She shared 6-AAAA Co-Pitcher of the Year honors after winning eight games and striking out 93 batters in 65.1 innings with a 2.57 ERA. She also hit .318 with four homers and drove in 13 runs. Those numbers earned her Dream Team first team and All-State second team honors.
“She has grown from her first game as a freshman to her last game as a freshman and she’s just continued to grow by leaps and bounds,” Moore added. “She matured over the spring and summer in travel ball, so we’re anxious to see what else she will bring to the table this year.”
At second base, Bailey Christol also had a big rookie season for the Generals as she hit .333 with 25 stolen bases to pick up second team All-Region and Dream Team honors. The rest of the sophomore contingent will include first baseman Carmen Gayler, right fielder Morgan Phillips and corner infielder Sarah Haynes, who is on the team for the first time.
Moore is also high on this year’s freshman class, who are all vying for playing time. That group includes infielder Zoe Wright, outfielders Riley Kokinda, Adie Ball and Breanna Owens, pitcher/infielder Brinley Horner and catcher Madeline Stone.
“There are some big shoes to fill,” Moore said. “But a lot of those girls, especially our middle infielders, can play multiple positions and are interchangeable.”
Moore will once again be assisted on the bench by Megan Crawford and Courtney Crawford, although the Generals lost Alan Broom, who has stepped away from the softball program to in order to help coach the Heritage football team.
“He’s done an amazing job with us and the girls were sad to see him go, but they understood his passion was football,” Moore continued. “He got the opportunity to go back and we’re excited for him.”
The schedule will be tough, starting with games against Catoosa County rivals Ringgold and LFO, three local tournaments stacked with quality programs and an always-tough region slate. But Moore said the key to this season was for the 2018 Generals to simply find their identity.
“Just like any other season, it’s a completely different team,” he added. “Even though we have a lot of returners coming back, I see our strengths being completely different than last year. It’s all about finding that identity and getting to work.”