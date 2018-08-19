Four local teams got in games at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park on Saturday before rain washed out the remainder of the event.
The three-time defending state champion Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finally began their season on Saturday with a pair of shutout victories.
Gordon Lee 6, Adairsville 0
Gordon Lee got six strong innings from sophomore Emma Minghini in the win on Friday afternoon. Minghini allowed just three hits and fanned eight in the seven-inning victory.
Paxton Grimes had three hits in the opener, including a homerun, as she drove in three runs. Kirbie Bradley was also 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Sidney Gasaway doubled in the win, while Reagan Thompson was credited with an RBI.
Gordon Lee 4, Dalton 0
Freshman Emma Langston gave up just three hits and struck out seven in a six-inning win over Dalton on Friday night.
Grimes had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run, while Allie Farrow was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Trojans (2-0).
Heritage 14, Adairsville 1
The Generals moved to 5-0 on the year after a victory over the Lady Tigers in the tournament on Saturday. Heritage blew the game open with nine runs in the second inning alone.
Freshman Brinley Horner got her second win of the weekend by giving up just four hits in four innings of work. She walked one and struck out one, while the one run she allowed was earned.
Zoe Wright had another big day with three hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Riley Kokinda was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two driven in, while Mallory Lowe went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Reagan Armour had a double and knocked in two runs, while Bailey Christol, Katie Proctor, Carmen Gayler and Sarah Haynes all had solo RBIs. Heritage finished the day with five doubles and nine total stolen bases.
LaFayette 18, Pace Academy 1
The Lady Ramblers only got one game in on Saturday, but made it count as they blasted the Lady Knights from Atlanta.
Madison Pettigrew had three hits, including her second homer of the season, to go with three RBIs. Shyenne Youngblood and Carlee Corbin also had three RBIs, while Marquila Howell and Megan Wilson both had two hits and scored twice. Shelby Adkins had two hits, scored three times and drove in two.
Ridgeland 2, Adairsville 1
A walk-off RBI-single by Laine Hicks in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted the Lady Panthers (5-2) to a win in the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational on Saturday.
Hicks drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first inning and she would get the game-winner late. Vanessa Hart reached on an error and moved to third on a single by Katie Davis before Hicks ripped the winning single.
Ciera Foster had two hits, while Maddie Williams got the victory in the circle. She pitched six innings, allowing five hits and two walks with two strikeouts. The run she allowed was unearned.