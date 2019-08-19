It was a night that LFO’s Auna Rolfe won't soon forget.
The Lady Warriors’ junior shortstop hit not one, but a pair of two-run homers to lift her team to a 7-1 home victory over cross county rival Heritage on Monday night. The win gave LFO a split in the season series with the Generals.
Rolfe's first shot came in the bottom of the third inning and gave LFO a 3-0 lead. Keelie Mauk had led off the inning with a walk before scoring on an RBI-triple by Haley Stahl.
After the Lady Warriors picked up two more runs in the bottom of the fifth an RBI-single by Julie Shore and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kyla Orr, Rolfe came to the plate again in the bottom of the sixth and launched her second bomb of the game that also scored courtesy runner Grace Wright.
Stahl finished the game with three hits in four at-bats, while Shore was 2-for-4. Stahl also got the victory with seven strong innings in the circle. She struck out four batters and did not issue a walk, scattering five hits and allowing just one earned run. She threw 74 pitches in the game, 54 going for strikes.
The Generals broke up the shutout bid in the top of the seventh. Sarah Haynes delivered a pinch-hit double and would eventually score on a single by Adie Ball. Haynes’ two-base hit was the only extra-base hit of the night for Heritage.
Zoe Wright took the loss in the circle. She threw six innings, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with five walks.
Heritage (5-3) will get back to Region 6-AAAA play on Tuesday with a 5:55 p.m. game at Ridgeland, while LFO (4-4) will be back in action Thursday with a Region 6-AAA game at Murray County. First pitch is slated for 5:30.