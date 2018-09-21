The Ringgold Lady Tigers got a one-hitter from pitcher Kaylee Phillips and picked up a 1-0 victory over visiting North Murray on Thursday.
Ringgold had seven hits in the game by seven different players. Their only run came in the bottom of the first inning as Baileigh Pitts hit a two-out single before scoring on a Riley Nayadley RBI-double to left.
North Murray would put two runners on in the third inning and two more runners on in the sixth, but Phillips would escape the jam each time. She walked just one batter in the complete-game victory, which secured the No. 5 seed for the Lady Tigers in the upcoming Region 6-AAA Tournament (Sept. 28-29).
Ringgold (10-12, 8-8) will participate in the LFO Invitational at the Jack Mattox Complex this weekend in its final scheduled regular season games before the region tournament.