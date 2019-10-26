The Ringgold Lady Tigers are now four wins away from their first fastpitch state title since 2005.
After defeating Lumpkin County, 10-1, in an elimination game on Friday, Ringgold scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to get by East Hall, 3-2 in another elimination game Friday night in Columbus.
The game was scoreless through five innings, but the Lady Vikings would get a two-run double by Callie Dale in the top of the sixth to take the lead.
But Ringgold would immediately answer a half-inning later. Riley Nayadley singled and Shelby Cole walked, while a fielder's choice moved the two runners into scoring position. An infield single by Ava Raby would load the bases and Caroline Hemphill would bring in the first run on a groundout to first. A passed ball moments later allowed Jade Gainer to scamper home from third with the tying run.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, Taylor Layne singled and broke for second base as Amber Gainer layed down a sacrifice bunt. However, the ball would get away from the East Hall defense, which allowed Layne to score all the way from first base with the winning run.
Layne finished 3-for-3 in the game, while Nayadley and Amber Gainer each had two hits. Kaylee Phillips allowed nine hits over seven innings, but just two earned runs in the win. She struck out three batters and did not issue a walk.
Up next for Ringgold (27-4) is a 10 a.m. Saturday appointment against Region 6 rival Calhoun, who advanced Friday night with a 10-7 win over Jefferson and a 3-0 win over Southeast Bulloch. The winner of the game will have to defeat Lovett at 12 p.m. to make the finals against Franklin County, who beat Lovett, 5-2, on Friday.
The winner of the 12 p.m. game must beat Franklin County twice to win the title.