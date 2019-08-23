The Ringgold Lady Tigers rebounded from Tuesday night's tough loss to Coahulla Creek by beating the visiting Adairsville Lady Tigers, 4-1, in a Region 6-AAA game Thursday night at Hazel Brown Field.
Ava Raby had a two-run double in the bottom of the third inning to push Ringgold’s lead to 3-0. She would finish 2-for-3 on the evening. Riley Nayadley and Jade Gainer both had doubles in the victory, while Caroline Hemphill was credited with an RBI.
Kaylee Phillips picked up the victory. She gave up just one earned run on six hits and a walk in seven innings. She finished with four strikeouts.
Ringgold (7-2, 2-0) will trek to Sonoraville on Tuesday for another region game slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.