The Ringgold Lady Tigers pulled out an 8-7 victory over Dade County during Saturday's play at the LFO Invitational at the Jack Mattox Complex.
The Lady Tigers overcame five errors on defense, thanks to Caroline Hemphill, who was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the victory. Ava Raby doubled and knocked in two runs, while Baileigh Pitts and Riley Nayadley had two hits and one RBI each.
Kaylee Phillips got the victory. She gave up just two earned runs on eight hits and one walk. She struck out one batter in her five innings in the circle.
Ringgold (11-14) will now await the start of the Region 6-AAA Tournament at the Calhoun Recreation fields this coming Friday. Brackets had not been released as of press time.