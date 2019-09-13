Trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the No. 3-ranked Ringgold Lady Tigers erupted for eight runs and went on to hand No. 1-ranked Calhoun a 9-4 loss in a big Region 6-AAA showdown at Hazel Brown Field on Thursday.
A single and two errors would tie the game, 2-2, in the home half of the fifth, but Calhoun would get the next two hitters on groundouts and it appeared as if the Lady Jackets would escape further damage.
However, that would not be the case.
The next eight Ringgold batters reached base and seven more runs would cross the plate to blow the game wide open. Baileigh Pitts had a two-run double, Jade Gainer delivered a two-run single and Caroline Hemphill laced a two-run double of her own. The final run trotted home when Autumn Green was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Green was one of three batters that Calhoun hit with two outs in the inning.
Hemphill and Riley Nayadley had two hits each in the victory, while Ava Raby added a single. Kaylee Phillips pitched all seven innings. She gave up four earned runs on 11 hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Calhoun uncharacteristically committed five errors in the game.
Ringgold (12-2, 7-0) will take part in the SCORE International Invitational at Chattanooga's Warner Park this weekend. They will play Marist at 5 p.m. before facing host Gordon Lee at 8:30 Friday night. They will conclude play on Saturday with games against Woodland (10 a.m.), Tattnall Square (2 p.m.) and Northwest Whitfield (4 p.m.).