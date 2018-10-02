The Ringgold Lady Tigers picked up two victories on Monday night and advanced to the winners' bracket semifinals of the Region 6-AAA softball tournament in Calhoun.
Ringgold sent Catoosa County rival LFO to the elimination bracket with an 8-0 victory in the first game, before knocking off Haralson County, 9-1, in their second game of the evening.
In the opener, the game was scoreless after three innings, but Ringgold would put three runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth before going on to the victory in six innings.
Brooklyn Keith was 2-for-3 with a homerun and two RBIs, while Baileigh Pitts also homered and drove in two. Amber and Jade Gainer had two hits each, while Jade Gainer and Taylor Layne each had one RBI.
Kaylee Phillips doubled and knocked in two runs, while also pitching a one-hitter in the circle. She finished the game with one strikeout.
Haley Stahl threw 5.1 innings for LFO, giving up seven earned runs on 11 hits. She finished with four strikeouts, while Morgan Ritchey had the only hit, a single.
In the nightcap, the Lady Tigers scored eight times in the top of the first inning and never looked back as they upset the higher-seeded Lady Rebels.
The first six Ringgold hitters reached base on five singles and an error, the first of four costly first-inning errors for Haralson County.
Phillips through another gem, scattering six hits over five innings and allowing just the one earned run. She also helped herself with a pair of RBIs.
Amber Gainer had three hits and scored twice. Pitts was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Riley Nayadley had two hits and an RBI. Caroline Hemphill and Autumn Green each had two hits, while Keith and Jade Gainer both knocked in one run.
Ringgold (13-14) will advance to play Sonoraville on Tuesday night at 7 p.m., while LFO (11-13) faces an elimination game at 5 p.m. against North Murray. The Lady Mountaineers beat Adairsville, 2-0 in their opener on Monday, but were sent to the elimination bracket with a 3-0 loss to Coahulla Creek.