The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and added six more runs in the bottom of the fourth to blow out Woodland-Cartersville, 9-0, in their opening game of the SCORE International Invitational at Warner Park on Friday.
Allie Farrow had a two-run single in the first inning and added an RBI-double in the fourth and Addison Sturdivant scored on a passed ball in the first inning before collecting an RBI-single in the fourth. Macie Pearson and Emma Minghini also had RBIs in the fourth inning, while one run scored on a Woodland error.
Emma Langston pitched five innings and allowed just one hit and one walk as she finished with six strikeouts.
Ringgold 11, Marist 5
The Lady Tigers, fresh off a big Region 6-AAA victory over Calhoun on Thursday, avoided a letdown with a victory over Marist at the SCORE International Invitational on Friday afternoon.
Ringgold scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning before giving up three runs to the War Eagles in the top of the second. However, the Lady Tigers would get the three runs back in the bottom of the inning before blowing the game open with a six-spot in the bottom of the third.
Baileigh Pitts went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in the game. Riley Nayadley had two hits, scored twice and drove in one run. Amber Gainer tripled and scored three times, while Caroline Hemphill had a hit and drove in two. Taylor Thomas got the victory in the circle. She allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and four walks in four innings, while finishing with one strikeout.
Ringgold 8, Gordon Lee 0
After taking down the top-ranked team in Class 3A on Thursday, the Lady Tigers beat the top-ranked Class 1A Public School team in the state on Friday as the Blue-and-White ended Gordon Lee's season-long 16-game winning streak with a victory Friday night at Warner Park.
The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Gordon Lee got the first two batters out in the frame, but the next 10 Ringgold hitters would all reach base as they scored seven runs with two outs. The Lady Tigers had seven singles in the inning, including a two-run single by Hemphill. Pitts added a two-run double and two batters were hit with pitches.
Ringgold would score one final run in the sixth to end the game on the run rule.
Hemphill and Kaylee Phillips had two hits each in the victory, while Nayadley, Amber Gainer and Jade Gainer all had one RBI apiece. Phillips pitched six innings, allowing just four hits and striking out one.
Minghini took the rare loss for the Lady Trojans. She surrendered seven earned runs on nine hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Langston had a double for Gordon Lee.
Ringgold (14-2) will face Woodland at 10 a.m. before facing Tattnall Square at 2 p.m. on Saturday. They will end their day with a 4 p.m. game against Northwest Whitfield as the Lady Tigers look to add to their current eight-game winning streak.
Meanwhile Gordon Lee (16-1) will take on Lamar County at 12 noon before a 4 p.m. game against always-tough Rockmart.
Wesleyan 3, Heritage 2
The Generals loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but could not get the tying run across as they dropped a close to decision to Class 1A Private School power Wesleyan on Friday afternoon at the SCORE International Invitational.
The game was tied 2-2 after three innings and remained that way until Wesleyan was able to push home a run in the top of the eighth with the international tiebreaker in play.
Riley Kokinda scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first and drove in Bailey Christol with an RBI-triple in the bottom of the third to account for both of the Heritage runs. Rachel Gibson threw all eight innings. She gave up eight hits and two earned runs and finished with 10 strikeouts.
Heritage 7, Villa Rica 4
Brinley Horner helped herself with an RBI and got the victory in the circle as the sophomore allowed just three earned runs on six hits and two walks in seven innings. She finished with one strikeout.
Madeline Stone and Christol had two hits each for the Generals. Carmen Gayler knocked in two runs, while Christol, Kokinda, Bailey Davis and Zoe Wright all had one RBI each.
Heritage (13-4) will have two games on Saturday. They will face Sonoraville 10 a.m., followed by a game against Tattnall Square at 12 noon.