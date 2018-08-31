Ringgold and Coahulla Creek went to the eighth inning tied 2-2 on Thursday, but the Lady Colts would push home a run in the bottom of the eighth and pick up the 3-2 victory in Varnell.
It was another tough loss for the Lady Tigers. Kaylee Phillips gave up just one hit in 7.1 innings in the circle. She walked three and struck out two while all three runs she gave up were unearned. Ringgold hurt itself with four errors on the night.
Taylor Layne was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Jade Gainer doubled as one of her two hits. Ava Raby also had a double and Amber Gainer drove in a run.
Ringgold (4-8, 4-6) will be back at home on Thursday to take on No. 2-ranked Calhoun at 5:30 p.m.