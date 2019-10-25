The Ringgold Lady Tigers came to Columbus sporting a 20-game winning streak.
They will need another six-game winning streak to win their first state title since 2005.
Ringgold's long run of consecutive victories, dating back to Aug. 22, came to an end on Thursday with a 5-2 loss to Southeast Bulloch. The Lady Tigers (25-4) will now face must-win games the rest of the weekend.
Their first test will come Friday at 2 p.m. as they take on Lumpkin County in an elimination game. Should they win, the Lady Tigers will play again at 6 p.m. on Friday against the loser of the game between Lovett and East Hall.
Southeast Bulloch picked up three runs in the top of the first inning in Thursday's opener. One run came in on an error before two runs scored on a two-out single.
The Yellow Jackets plated another run in the top of the second inning on a two-out single, while an error set the table for a one-out, RBI-double in the top of the seventh as they extended the lead to 5-0.
Ringgold tried to make it interesting in the bottom of the seventh inning. They would load the bases before Caroline Hemphill would score on a passed ball. Baileigh Pitts walked to reload the bases and Amber Gainer would race home on a passed ball. However, one final infield pop-up would put a lid on the game.
Alana Barnard pitched seven strong innings for Southeast Bulloch. She gave up four hits and three walks and did not allow an earned run. She also finished with eight strikeouts.
Kaylee Phillips pitched all seven innings for the Lady Tigers. She gave up just one earned run on nine hits and one walk and finished with three strikeouts.
Hemphill, Ava Raby, Taylor Layne and Autumn Green accounted for all four of Ringgold hits.
Calhoun, the only other team from Region 6 in the Class 3A field in Columbus, will also have to come through the losers' bracket after they lost 3-0 to Lovett on Thursday. The Lady Jackets will face Jefferson in an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Friday.