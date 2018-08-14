If the law of averages holds true, the Ringgold Lady Tigers are due to start winning a few close games in the very near future.
However, they spent Tuesday night licking their wounds after yet another narrow, heartbreaking defeat.
A half-inning after Ringgold had tied the score, defending state champion Calhoun untied with a run in the bottom of the fifth and the Lady Jackets would hold on a 3-2 victory. It was the first win of the season for Calhoun (1-2, 1-2) after two disappointing shutout losses of its own in Region 6-AAA play to begin the year.
Ringgold fell to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the region with four region losses coming by two runs or less.
The Lady Tigers got an RBI-single in the top of the first from Baileigh Pitts, who brought in Amber Gainer with the game's first run. Calhoun responded in the bottom of the second inning as Molly Walker blasted a two-out, two-run homer to give her team the lead.
That score would hold until the top of the fifth when a Riley Nayadley RBI-single brought in Autumn Green with the tying run. However, an error and a single would allow the Lady Jackets to push across the go-ahead run and the Lady Tigers would have just one more baserunner the remainder of the way.
Maggie McBrayer got the win for Calhoun, while Lona Sims recorded the save. Kaylee Phillips allowed just two earned runs on five hits and four walks for Ringgold. She finished with one strikeout.
Gainer and Green each had two hits on the night.
Ringgold will return home on Thursday to face Catoosa County and 6-AAA rival LFO.