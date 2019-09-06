The Ringgold Lady Tigers went on the road Thursday night and picked up another big Region 6-AAA victory with a 9-1 triumph over North Murray in Chatsworth.
Ringgold held a slim 2-1 lead after six innings, but they would blow the game wide open by scoring seven runs in the top of the seventh inning for the second consecutive night.
Jade Gainer and Riley Nayadley both had two-run homers as part of the big frame. Shelby Cole also homered as she blasted a solo shot in the top of the fourth.
Gainer, Cole, Ava Raby and Baileigh Pitts each had two hits in the victory, while Pitts, Raby and Kaylee Phillips all added one RBI. Phillips pitched all seven innings, allowing just one earned run on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
Ringgold (10-2, 5-0) will try and stay unbeaten in 6-AAA play when they host LFO Tuesday at 6 p.m.