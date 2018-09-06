Jade Gainer's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning capped a three-run rally as the Blue-and-White knocked off second-ranked Calhoun, 4-3, at Hazel Brown Field.
Riley Nayadley and Baileigh Pitts hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the third to give Ringgold a 1-0 lead, only to see Calhoun tie the score in the top of the fifth on an RBI-single by Lyndi Davis.
The Ringgold defense came up big in the top of the sixth as center fielder Shelby Cole caught a fly ball and threw out a base runner at third to help prevent a big inning. However, Davis would step to the plate in the top of the seventh and promptly launched a one-out two-run homer to give the Lady Jackets a 3-1 lead.
But Ringgold refused to fold.
Cole led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk and, following a strikeout, Amber Gainer singled and Taylor Layne walked to load the bases. Pitts came through with a huge two-run double and Nayadley drew a walk to reload the bases.
Jade Gainer would work Calhoun pitcher Maggie McBrayer to a 2-2 count before sending a fly ball to center. Carlie Henderson would catch the ball for the second out, but she was not able to throw out Layne at the plate as the freshman tagged up and came home with the winning run.
Pitts finished 3-for-4, while Nayadley had two hits on the day. Kaylee Phillips got the win. She surrendered eight hits and three earned runs in seven innings with two walks and one strikeout.
McBrayer took the loss. She gave up four earned runs on seven hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.
Ringgold (5-8, 5-6) will play again on Monday at Region 6-AAA and Catoosa County rival LFO.